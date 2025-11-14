Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Thanuja Becomes the New Captain After Winning Task Against Kalyan

Tanuja finally had her breakthrough moment in the Bigg Boss house as she rose to become the new captain, marking a significant turning point in her journey. After weeks of emotional setbacks, tough tasks, and constant pressure from fellow contestants, this victory brought a wave of excitement among her supporters, who had been eagerly waiting for her to shine.

According to inside reports, the captaincy challenge was a close contest, but Thanuja displayed strong determination and sharp strategy throughout. Her focus and consistency helped her stay ahead of her competitors, eventually securing the much-coveted captain’s position. This achievement comes at a crucial stage of the game, giving her both authority and responsibility inside the house.

Fans have been celebrating her win across social media, calling it a well-deserved moment for someone who had been sidelined on multiple occasions. Many neutral viewers also felt that Tanuja finally proved her capability without depending on anyone’s support.

Her new role as captain is expected to bring fresh energy and new dynamics to the house. Viewers are now curious to see how she handles power, navigates conflicts, and manages fellow contestants in the upcoming episodes. For Thanuja, this captaincy marks a strong comeback and a renewed chance to reshape her game.