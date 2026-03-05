Rajeev Kanakala Gets Emotional at D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu Event

The team of D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu, currently streaming on OTT, celebrated the success of the series with a grand success meet within just a week of its release. Directed by Poluru Krishna and produced by KV Sriram, the emotionally driven drama has been receiving strong appreciation for its powerful performances and relatable family themes.

Actor Rajeev Kanakala, who plays a central role in the series, said the project deeply moved him. “The final emotional moment was very touching. I cried a lot while watching it and realized that I should loosen up and be more friendly with my kids,” he said.

During the interaction session, Rajeev Kanakala also revealed that the director spent an entire day filming the powerful climax sequence to achieve the desired emotional impact.

Actress Udaya Bhanu said the response from viewers has been extremely heartwarming. She revealed that after the release she received numerous messages praising the series and its performances.

Director Poluru Krishna thanked the media and the platform for supporting the project. “Special thanks to the media who came here today. You have taken the series so much closer to the audience and played a key role in this success.”

Producer KV Sriram spoke about the emotional theme of the series and the father-child relationship at its core. “There might be a communication gap with parents but the connection is always there. Mothers may feel more friendly but fathers maintain a certain discipline and stature. That emotional gap can create issues and this series explores that space. It is about the protectiveness of a father towards his children and we felt it was important to show that sense of security for this generation. Krishna and I share a relationship of nearly twenty years and the success of this project is really a triangular success between Krishna, me and the OTT platform.”

What is D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu about?

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu revolves around the complex emotional relationship between a father and daughter, exploring themes of protection, misunderstanding, and generational gaps within families. The series features Rajeev Kanakala, Udaya Bhanu, Vasanthika, Bindu Chandramouli, and Raag Satya, with cinematography by K. Mahesh Kumar.

With strong word-of-mouth and emotional storytelling, the series continues to gain traction among viewers on OTT.