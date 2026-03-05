Is March 6, 2026 a School Holiday? Check State-Wise School Status

Many students and parents often check whether schools will remain closed before the next day. If you are wondering whether March 6, 2026 (Friday) is a school holiday in India, the answer is no. Schools across most parts of the country are expected to remain open and function normally, as there is no major festival, public holiday, or national observance scheduled on this date.

Schools Likely to Remain Open on March 6

Since March 6 falls on a regular working day and does not coincide with any national celebration or festival, most schools in India will conduct regular classes. This includes government schools, private schools, and many CBSE, ICSE, and state board institutions.

Students in several major states are expected to attend school as usual, including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Gujarat

In these states, schools are likely to operate according to their normal academic schedules.

Are There Any State-Level School Holidays on March 6?

As of now, no major state-level holiday has been announced for March 6, 2026. However, school holidays in India can sometimes be declared locally due to reasons such as:

District-level festivals or fairs

Local elections

Extreme weather conditions

Administrative or exam-related schedules

Such decisions are usually made by district authorities or school managements, so parents and students are advised to check official school notifications if needed.

Recent Holidays Earlier in the Week

Earlier in the week, some schools in different states observed holidays due to the Holi celebrations. However, once those festivities concluded, the academic schedule resumed normally in most regions.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 6, 2026 is not a nationwide school holiday in India. Schools in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and many others are expected to remain open and conduct regular classes, unless any local authority announces a special closure.

Students should therefore prepare for a normal school day on March 6

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