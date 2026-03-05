Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Age Gap: How Old Are They?

A major celebrity wedding is drawing attention in Mumbai as cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. The wedding is expected to be a grand event attended by several well-known personalities from sports, business, and entertainment.

The celebrations began earlier this week with a vibrant mehendi ceremony that quickly gained attention online. Photos and videos from the event circulated widely on social media, showing members of the Tendulkar and Chandhok families enjoying the festive occasion together.

Grand Family Celebration in Mumbai

Ahead of the wedding, a lavish function was hosted in Mumbai on March 3 by Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar to celebrate their son’s upcoming marriage. The gathering brought together relatives, close friends, and well-wishers to mark the beginning of the wedding festivities.

The bride-to-be, Saaniya Chandhok, comes from a prominent business family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai.

Couple’s Age Difference Becomes Talking Point

The couple’s age difference has also attracted attention online. Saaniya Chandhok was born on June 23, 1998, making her slightly older than Arjun Tendulkar, who was born on September 24, 1999. Although the difference is small, it has sparked discussions among fans because it resembles the love story of Arjun’s parents.

When Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Tendulkar in 1995, their relationship also drew attention since Anjali is six years older than him. Over time, their marriage has been widely respected and often cited as one of the most enduring partnerships in Indian cricket.

Engagement and Earlier Celebrations

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged on August 13, 2025, during a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Since then, preparations for their wedding have been underway.

Earlier this year, the couple also attended a lavish pre-wedding gathering hosted by business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at their residence in Jamnagar. Images and clips from that celebration were widely shared on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming wedding.

A Star-Studded Wedding Expected

With prominent personalities from cricket, business, and entertainment likely to attend, the wedding on March 5 is expected to be a glamorous and memorable affair. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting to see glimpses from what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

Also read: Who is Saaniya Chandok, Wife of Arjun Tendulkar?