Who is Saaniya Chandok, Wife of Arjun Tendulkar?

Saaniya Chandok has stepped into the spotlight as the newly-wed wife of Indian cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, after their grand wedding in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. The ceremony was a high-profile event that brought together stars from cricket, Bollywood, and business circles.

Business Roots and Family Legacy

Saaniya comes from a prominent Mumbai business family with deep roots in hospitality and consumer brands. She is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, which owns well-known ventures including Baskin-Robbins India, Kwality Ice Creams, The Brooklyn Creamery, and luxury hotel interests like an InterContinental property in Mumbai.

Growing up in this environment, she developed a strong foundation in business understanding — but did not rely solely on her family’s legacy.

Education and Entrepreneurial Journey

Saaniya pursued her education in Mumbai, attending reputed schools, and completed her Business Management degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), one of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

Following her academic success, she combined her passion for animal care with business skills:

She earned certification as a veterinary technician from the Worldwide Veterinary Service’s ABC program, demonstrating professional training in animal welfare.

In 2022, she founded Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness venture in Mumbai. The brand offers premium skincare and spa treatments for pets, catering to the growing pet-care market in India.

Saaniya currently serves as the Director and Designated Partner of the company, building her own identity as an entrepreneur and animal-care expert.

Personal Profile and Public Image

Despite her business lineage, Saaniya has built a public persona rooted in her professional achievements and interests rather than just family wealth. She keeps a relatively low profile on social media compared with other celebrity figures, focusing more on her brand and work with animals.

Reports estimate her personal net worth (from her entrepreneurial and professional endeavors) to be between approximately ₹80 lakh and ₹4 crore (USD 100,000–500,000), though she also remains connected to her family’s larger conglomerate interests.

Relationship with Arjun Tendulkar

Saaniya and Arjun’s relationship traces back to mutual circles, including through Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar, with whom Saaniya has been friends since childhood. What started as friendship gradually grew into a romantic relationship, leading to a private engagement in August 2025 and finally their wedding celebration in early March 2026.

Their union was celebrated with multi-day festivities in Mumbai, attended by celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and MS Dhoni, making headlines across Indian media.