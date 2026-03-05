March 6 Stock Market Holiday 2026: Are NSE and BSE Open or Closed Tomorrow?

Investors often check the trading calendar before planning their stock market activities. If you are wondering whether Friday, March 6, 2026, is a stock market holiday in India, the answer is no. The Indian stock market will function normally on this day.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for regular trading on March 6, 2026, as there is no festival, public holiday, or special observance scheduled for that date.

Regular Trading Schedule on March 6

Since March 6 is a normal working day, trading activities will take place according to the standard market timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Post-closing session: 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity markets, will operate normally.

Why the Stock Market Is Open

Stock exchanges in India close only on specific national holidays or major festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Additionally, markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Since March 6, 2026 falls on a Friday and does not coincide with any national or regional holiday, both NSE and BSE will continue trading without interruption.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

Although March 6 is not a holiday, traders should note that the Indian stock market observes several holidays during the year. Some of the key upcoming closures may include:

Ram Navami

Mahavir Jayanti

Good Friday

Independence Day

Diwali (Muhurat Trading Day with special session)

Investors are advised to check the official holiday list released by NSE and BSE to plan their trading schedules accordingly.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 6, 2026 is not a stock market holiday in India. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate normally, allowing investors and traders to carry out their transactions during regular market hours.

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