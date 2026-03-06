Viral Video: Vijay and Trisha Attends Wedding Reception

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan recently grabbed attention after arriving together at a wedding reception in Chennai. The event was held for the son of film producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and was attended by several members of the Tamil film industry.

Videos from the reception quickly spread across social media, showing Vijay and Trisha entering the venue together and greeting the newly married couple. The two stars also posed for photographs on stage, which further fueled online discussions among fans.

Their appearance comes at a time when Vijay’s personal life has been making headlines. Reports recently revealed that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025. The couple had been married for more than two decades.

Because of the ongoing speculation surrounding Vijay’s personal life, his public appearance with Trisha quickly became a trending topic on social media. Fans and netizens shared videos and photos from the event, bringing the popular on-screen pair back into the spotlight.

Despite the buzz online, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on the rumours or the discussions surrounding their appearance.