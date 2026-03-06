Mrithyunjay Review: Sree Vishnu’s Thriller Falls Short

Mrithyunjay Story

Jai (Vishnu), who works in the marketing department of a newspaper office, harbors a strong desire to become a news reporter. While his primary job involves collecting advertisements, he also shows a keen interest in news-related matters. During this phase, he comes across a young girl who is devastated by the sudden death of her father and has forgotten how to smile in the deep grief that has engulfed her life.

As Jai tries to understand the circumstances behind the girl’s father’s death, another person dies in a similar manner. The striking similarity between the two incidents raises his suspicions. Convinced that the deaths might actually be murders, Jai approaches ACP Seetha Parushuram (Reba Monica John) and shares his doubts. However, the ACP does not believe his theory.

Meanwhile, Sadhu (Veer Aryan) begins to uncover clues related to the mysterious deaths. Amid his routine job of collecting advertisements—including those from television and entertainment-related businesses—Jai’s journey takes an unexpected turn as he starts visiting the homes of the deceased while pursuing ad collections.

During this process, Jai also attempts to console the grieving child who is struggling to cope with her father’s death. As he continues his inquiry, the identical pattern behind the two deaths deepens his suspicion. However, when ACP Seetha dismisses his claim that the deaths are murders, Jai is forced to make a crucial decision about pursuing the truth on his own.

Who is the real killer? Why is the murderer committing these crimes? What punishment does Jai ultimately deliver to the culprit? The emotional answers to these questions form the crux of the film Mrithyunjay.

Analysis: A Promising Idea Let Down by Amateur Execution

Despite having an interesting premise on paper, the film fails to translate that potential onto the screen. The director’s execution feels uneven and often amateurish, making it difficult for the narrative to maintain consistency or impact. While a few moments briefly hint at what the film could have been, they are too scattered to elevate the overall experience.

The storytelling lacks the depth and grip needed to keep the audience invested. Scenes move forward without building enough tension or emotional engagement, which is crucial for a crime thriller. As a result, the film struggles to sustain momentum.

The background score works in a few places, but the excessive use of EDM beats feels misplaced and distracting, further weakening the film’s atmosphere.

Although the film appears to be an honest attempt without commercial compromises, it ultimately suffers from a lack of conviction in direction and a weak screenplay. With stronger writing and tighter execution, the film might have delivered on its intriguing idea.

Verdict: Overall, Mrithyunjay falls short of expectations and remains below the mark.

Rating: 2.25/5