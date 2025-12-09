Mario Trailer Launched by RGV: Gripping, Intriguing - Watch Video

Creative director Kalyanji Gogana, who earlier impressed audiences with distinctive works like Natakam and Tees Maar Khan, is back with yet another intriguing film Mario. Starring Anirudh and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, the movie carries the captivating tagline “A Turbo-Charged Ramp Ride.” Backed by Silver Screen Productions in collaboration with Rizwan Entertainment, the film has already piqued curiosity with its earlier promotional content. Adding to the buzz, Pioneer of Indian Cinema Ram Gopal Varma officially launched the trailer.

After unveiling the trailer, RGV applauded the team and appreciated the intense, gripping narrative showcased. He particularly praised director Kalyanji Gogana for presenting the story in a compelling and engaging manner.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic game beloved by ’90s kids, the trailer sparks instant nostalgia as a Mario figure in a car narrates the story. Hebah Patel appears as a film actress- retaining her own name, while the protagonist becomes captivated by her. But this is far from a conventional love story. A new drug hits the market, and those who consume it develop three extreme desires: an urge to gamble, to drink, and to seek physical intimacy. Soon, the plot takes darker turns with gang wars entering the scene, marked by Rakendu Mouli’s dramatic entry as Bob Marley.

Kalyanji blends elements of romance, cinema, drugs, crime, entertainment, and conflict, crafting a narrative that promises an exhilarating, turbo-charged ride unlike anything seen before. The humor is on another level.

Hebah Patel looks stunning and exudes glamour in her role as a film star, while Anirudh brings a cool and composed vibe to his character. Rakendu Mouli stands out as Bob Marley, and the supporting cast Mourya Siddavaram, Yashna Muthuluri, Kalpika Ganesh, Madee Mannepalli, and Latha Reddy deliver impactful performances.

The technical departments shine as well. MN Reddy’s cinematography offers vibrant, eye-catching visuals, while the background score by Sai Karthic and Rakendu Mouli injects both intensity and fun into the narrative. Editing, handled by Manikanth and Madee Mannepalli, keeps the pacing tight, and the production values look notably grand.

With such a promising trailer, Mario has definitely set high expectations ahead of its theatrical release on December 19th.



Watch Mario Trailer Here