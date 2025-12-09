RK Deeksha Trailer Launched By Suman

The trailer of “RK Deeksha”, produced and directed by Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud under the banners RK Films and Sigdha Creations, was launched grandly by veteran actor Suman. Presented by D.S. Reddy, the film features DJ Jodi fame Aqsa Khan and Alekhya Reddy as the lead heroines, with Kiran playing the male lead. Tulasi, Anusha, Keerthana, Pravallika, and Rohit Sharma are playing key roles. Music is composed by Raju Kiran, while Meghana Srinu handled editing.

As the film nears release, the team organized a trailer launch event attended by notable guests including producer C. Kalyan, Telugu Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan, and Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar.

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Director–Producer Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud said:

“Greetings to everyone. My heartfelt thanks to all who attended today’s trailer launch event. Suman garu accepted our invitation and came straight from his shoot to launch the trailer, which makes the occasion very special.

This film took about a year to complete. It has 5 songs, 3 action sequences, and performances from many remarkable artists. We have dedicated a song in the film to Murali Naik, who sacrificed his life for the country. We must always support our soldiers. I request all the audience to bless our film and make it a big success.”

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Hero Kiran said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended. The film showcases how a man’s dedication and determination can shape his life. One of the highlights is a Sanskrit dialogue delivered in a single shot. All of us worked very hard on this project. I hope the audience blesses us.”

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Heroine Aks Khan said:

“I extend my greetings to Suman garu, the guests, and the media. Many talented people worked on this film alongside me. I hope this film becomes a turning point for everyone involved. I feel truly proud to be part of this team. My special thanks to the media once again.”

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Actress Mounika Reddy said:

“My respects to the media for supporting us. I watched the trailer—both the songs and visuals are impressive. I wish the entire team great success.”

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General Secretary Snigdha Reddy said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended. The title RK Deeksha signifies determination, and the film was indeed made with great dedication. Songs showcasing the spirit of the Nandi award and the greatness of Indian soldiers are very inspiring. I request everyone to bless the film.”

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Vice Chairman Guru Raj said:

“My congratulations to director–producer Ramakrishna Goud garu. He reached this level with sheer dedication. I especially loved the song dedicated to soldiers and the Nandi song. I hope this film gives a big break to hero Kiran and becomes a huge success.”

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Presenter D.S. Reddy said:

“I thank each and every one who attended this event. The song in the film showcasing our soldiers is truly commendable. I previously served in the Indian Air Force, so the soldier’s song connected deeply with me. I wish the film great success.”

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Producers Council Secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar said:

“It is delightful to see a film with the title inspired by N.T. Rama Rao garu’s ‘Deeksha.’ His blessings are surely with this movie. The soldier’s song is wonderful and reminds us of their sacrifices that keep our country safe. I am happy Suman garu came forward to support the film. My thanks to Bharat Bhushan garu and C. Kalyan garu for attending. I wish the entire team great success.”

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Film Chamber President Bharat Bhushan said:

“My heartfelt wishes for the grand success of Ramakrishna Goud garu’s film.”

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Producer C. Kalyan said:

“After so many years of hard work and dedication, this RK Deeksha film deserves great success. I wish that everyone who worked on this project receives well-deserved recognition. Suman garu supporting this film is truly wonderful. My best wishes to the entire team.”

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Chief Guest Actor Suman said:

“My respects to everyone present here. I’ve known Ramakrishna Goud garu for many years, and I truly admire his perseverance. This film reflects his commitment.

It feels good to hear Prasanna Kumar garu speak about the greatness of N.T. Rama Rao garu. His blessings will certainly be with this film. The song dedicated to Indian soldiers touched my heart. Because of their sacrifice, we all live safely.

Filmmakers should continue to honor soldiers by portraying their stories responsibly.

My thanks to D.S. Reddy garu, who presented this film. I wish hero Kiran, heroine Aks Khan, and every technician and artist a bright future. I hope the audience blesses this film with great success.”