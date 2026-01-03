Mandaadi Set for a Massive Summer 2026 Release, Sailboat Racing Sequences To Be A Major Highlight

The shoot of Mandaadi, the 16th production from RS Infotainment, is racing ahead under the director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, shaping into an intense sports-action drama starring Soori and Suhas. Mounted on a grand scale with a strong regional flavour, the film boasts striking visuals and compelling performances. Suhas, in particular, is making headlines for playing a full-fledged antagonist for the first time. The team has already completed 70% of the shoot.

Scheduled for a Summer 2026 theatrical release, Mandaadi is positioned as one of the major attractions of the season, with industry buzz growing steadily. It also stands as the biggest and most ambitious film of Soori’s career, presenting him in a powerful, image-defining role crafted for big-screen impact.

A major highlight of the film is Soori’s remarkable physical commitment. He performed all the high-intensity sea action sequences himself, without a body double, despite the risk and extreme difficulty. For the sailboat race episodes, he got trained rigorously for six months, mastering every physical nuance of the sport. His dedication ensures raw, authentic, and immersive visuals.

The film, releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, aims for a wide pan-Indian reach with its rooted storytelling, universal emotions, and large-scale making. The sailboat racing segment is set to be its standout USP, an adrenaline-filled block that offers something never seen before in Indian cinema.

To achieve global standards, the team brought in international action experts and employed advanced sport-specific camera systems. These additions elevate the visual experience, especially in the racing sequences. Top action choreographer Peter Hein worked on the film for nearly 60 days, ensuring intense, realistic, and emotion-driven stunt design.

Mounted on an estimated 75 crore budget, Mandaadi is crafted to showcase its scale and ambition in every frame. The exact release date will be announced after the remaining shoot is completed.