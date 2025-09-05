Manchu Manoj launches the first single Nuvve Cheppu Chirugaali from O.. Cheliya

The upcoming romantic drama “O.. Cheliya” is being produced by Rupasree Kopuru under the banners of SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions. The film is written and directed by M. Naga Rajasekhar Reddy, with Naga Pranav, Kaveri Karnika, and Aadhya Reddy playing the lead roles.

Promotions for the movie have officially begun with the launch of the first single. Rocking Star Manchu Manoj unveiled the melodious track “Nuvve Cheppu Chirugaali", and also extended best wishes to the entire team.

The song is sung by Sai Charan, with music composed by MM Kumar, while the lyrics penned by Sudhir Bagadi strike a chord with listeners. The lyrical video gives a glimpse of a refreshing love story, highlighting the fresh chemistry between the lead pair that promises to offer audiences a heartfelt experience.

On the technical front, cinematography is by Suresh Bala, and editing is handled by Upendra. The makers have announced that the film’s release date will be revealed soon.