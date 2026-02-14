Hey Bhagavan Will Make You Laugh and Touch Your Heart – Producer Vamsi Nandipati

After delivering back-to-back blockbusters like Little Hearts, Raju Weds Rambai, and Eesha, the successful producer duo Bunny Vasu and Vamsi Nandipati are gearing up for their next release, Hey Bhagavan.

The film is being presented under the banners Nandipati Entertainments and Bunny Vasu Works. Directed by Gopi Achara and produced by B. Narendra Reddy under Trishul Visionary Studios, the film stars Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, senior actor Naresh, and anchor Sravanti in key roles. The film is slated for release on February 20.

Ahead of the release, producer Vamsi Nandipati interacted with the media and shared interesting insights about the project and his production philosophy.

What kind of film is Hey Bhagavan?

Hey Bhagavan is a full-fledged entertainer. I have been associated with this project right from the story stage, and I am presenting it as well. The core point of the film itself carries a strong fun element. There is also a business angle in the story, which plays a crucial role in helping a son understand his father better. The film blends humor with emotion. It will make audiences laugh wholeheartedly and also touch their hearts.

The trailer hints at a mysterious “business” element. Why highlight that?

We introduced that element in the teaser and trailer to create curiosity and buzz. Interestingly, no one has been able to guess what that business angle actually is. That suspense will be one of the film’s highlights.

What is the justification behind the title Hey Bhagavan?

In the film, the father’s character is named Bhagavan. That’s why we chose the title Hey Bhagavan. However, there is a possibility of a title change due to censor board concerns. They feel it is a sensitive title. Although similar titles have been used in the past, they have now raised objections. We are currently in discussions with the censor board. If required, the title may be modified to Hey Bhavan.

How important is this film for Suhas’ career?

Suhas has been waiting for a solid commercial success for some time now. With this film, he is going to achieve that. I am confident this will be the biggest commercial hit of his career and will stand as a milestone for him.

You are associated with projects featuring actors like Satyadev and Sree Vishnu as well. Many say that whatever you touch turns into gold. What is your strategy as a producer?

More than calling myself just a producer, I would say I am a creative strategist. I closely monitor every aspect of the film. Whenever the director feels stuck or needs input, I offer suggestions. But we make changes only if the director agrees. My belief is simple — if the director is happy, the film will turn out well. Everything happens with their approval.

How do directors respond to your suggestions?

Creative freedom always belongs to the director. If we present our suggestions convincingly, they usually agree. Also, our previous successes may give them confidence in our vision. But ultimately, the director must have complete freedom. Only when the content is strong can we take it forward effectively.

Has the production of small films decreased recently?

On the contrary, after the success of Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai, small films have increased. Recently, around 300 film titles were registered in the chamber within just one month. While there is some clarity that OTT business is not as easy as before, there are also films being made exclusively for OTT platforms.

Do you plan to direct in the future?

No, I do not intend to direct. My goal is to produce good films as a producer.

Tell us about your association with Bunny Vasu.

Bunny Vasu is like a brother to me. We have been traveling together since the beginning. If he approves a project, it is as good as me approving it. Our opinions align naturally.

Any updates on Polimera-3?

Pre-production work for Polimera-3 is currently underway. We plan to begin shooting in April or May. We are aiming for a release across South Indian languages, except Hindi. We are also considering adding a star actor in the lead role and will make an announcement soon.

Are you releasing Shivaji Saampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani in theatres?

Yes, we are releasing the film on March 6. I am associated with this project as a distributor for its theatrical release.

With a mix of humor, emotion, and commercial appeal, Hey Bhagavan is being positioned as a wholesome entertainer for family audiences. Whether it becomes Suhas’ long-awaited commercial breakthrough will be known on February 20.