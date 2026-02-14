Feb 16 Market Holiday Status: NSE, BSE Open or Closed on Monday?

Investors and traders are checking whether Monday, February 16, will be a stock market holiday or a regular trading session. Here’s a clear update on the market schedule.

Is February 16 a Stock Market Holiday?

No, February 16 (Monday) is a regular trading day for the Indian stock markets.

The markets were already closed over the weekend due to:

Saturday – Regular weekend holiday

Sunday – Weekly market closure

Maha Shivaratri (Sunday) – Since the festival falls on a Sunday this year, there is no additional weekday closure.

Because stock exchanges in India remain shut every Saturday and Sunday, Maha Shivaratri falling on a Sunday does not result in an extra holiday on Monday.

Will NSE and BSE Be Open?

Yes, both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to function normally on February 16.

Trading sessions will operate as per usual timings:

Equity Market: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

There are no official notifications indicating a special holiday for that Monday.

Why There Is No Extended Holiday

Stock market holidays are announced in advance as per the annual holiday calendar issued by the exchanges. Since Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday — a non-trading day — no compensatory holiday is observed on the following Monday.

What Investors Should Know

Trading will resume normally on Monday after the weekend break.

Commodity and currency segments will also operate as per regular schedules unless otherwise notified.

Investors are advised to check official exchange circulars for any last-minute updates.

Conclusion

February 16 (Monday) is not a stock market holiday. After the regular Saturday and Sunday closure, trading activities will continue as usual. Since Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday this year, it does not impact Monday’s market operations.

Also read: February 14: Not Just Valentine’s Day, YouTube Celebrates 21 Years