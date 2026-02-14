February 16 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise Update After Maha Shivaratri

With the weekend approaching and Maha Shivaratri falling on Sunday, many parents and students are wondering whether Monday, February 16, will be a school holiday or a regular working day. Here’s a clear breakdown of the situation.

Is February 16 a School Holiday?

No, February 16 (Monday) is expected to be a regular school working day across most states.

Schools were already closed on:

Saturday – Regular weekend holiday (in most institutions)

Sunday – Weekly holiday

Maha Shivaratri (Sunday) – Since the festival falls on a Sunday this year, there is no additional weekday holiday.

Because Maha Shivaratri coincides with Sunday, schools are not expected to declare a compensatory holiday on Monday.

State-Wise School Holiday Update

Here’s the status in major states:

Telangana

Schools are expected to reopen on Monday after the weekend. No official announcement has been made regarding a holiday on February 16.

Andhra Pradesh

Educational institutions are likely to function normally unless a district-level notification is issued.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools are expected to operate as per the regular schedule.

Delhi

No school holiday has been announced for Monday. Classes are likely to continue as usual.

Tamil Nadu

Schools are expected to reopen after the weekend break.

Karnataka

No official notification suggests a closure on February 16.

Kerala

Educational institutions are expected to function normally unless local authorities announce otherwise.

Other States

In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and other states, February 16 is likely to remain a regular academic day unless any local or weather-related announcement is made at the district level.

When Could Schools Declare a Holiday?

Schools may declare a sudden holiday due to:

Local festivals observed regionally

Adverse weather conditions

Administrative or election-related reasons

District-level government orders

As of now, there are no statewide announcements confirming a holiday on February 16.

Conclusion

Since Maha Shivaratri falls on a Sunday this year and schools are already closed on Sundays, February 16 (Monday) will be a regular school working day in most parts of India. Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any last-minute updates.

Stay tuned for official notifications from state education departments for further clarity.