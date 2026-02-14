Feb 16, Monday: Holiday for Schools and Offices for Maha Shivratri 2026

The auspicious festival of Maha Shivaratri will be observed on Sunday, February 15. In view of the celebrations, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has declared the following day, Monday, as an optional holiday for government employees.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a Government Order (GO) on Saturday announcing the decision. The coalition government has provided this option considering that devotees traditionally observe night-long vigils (Jaagaran) on Shivaratri and may require rest the following day.

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus and is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur across the country. The day is considered especially sacred to Lord Shiva. According to belief, it marks the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva with sincerity and devotion on this day brings prosperity, peace, and spiritual blessings.

This year, the holy occasion falls on February 15. Devotees typically observe a fast throughout the day and remain awake all night, engaging in prayers and chanting Lord Shiva’s name.

Religious scholars advise devotees to take a ritual head bath early in the morning, observe a day-long fast, and participate in Lingodbhava Kala Pujas during the night without sleeping. Chanting Shiva’s name and performing special prayers during this sacred period is considered highly auspicious.

Offering worship with sacred maredu (bael) leaves, which are dear to Lord Shiva, and performing abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Lingam) with Panchamritam (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee) is believed to bring special spiritual merit. Devotees are also advised to abstain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol, and to spend the day in devotion.

According to scholars, the auspicious Lingodbhava Kala this year will be observed from 12:03:10 AM to 12:53:52 AM on Shivaratri night. Performing abhishekam to Lord Shiva in the form of the Lingam during this sacred time is considered especially meritorious.

With preparations underway, temples across the state are expected to witness a large turnout of devotees marking this sacred festival with prayers, fasting, and night-long worship.