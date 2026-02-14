Prabhas Reviews Santosh Sobhan's Couple Friendly in Instagram Post

The movie Couple Friendly, starring Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi, has hit the screens today, February 14, and achieved a good response from audiences. Praising the film, Rebel Star Prabhas shared an Instagram post expressing his admiration. He mentioned that while he would remember Varsham, Santosh Soban would be remembered for Couple Friendly. He described the film as a lovely, beautiful love story and said he truly enjoyed watching it.

Prabhas appreciated the chemistry between Santosh and Manasa and praised director Ashwin for his talented filmmaking. He also congratulated co-producer Ajay and UV Creations for bringing such a good story to the screen.

Couple Friendly was presented by the prominent production house UV Creations and produced in Telugu and Tamil under UV Concepts. Ajay Kumar Raju P served as co-producer, and Ashwin Chandrashekar directed the film. The passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni distributed Couple Friendly across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.