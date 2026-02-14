Couple Friendly Success: Santosh Sobhan On Cloud Nine

The film Couple Friendly, starring Santosh Shobhan and Manasa Varanasi, released in theatres today and has opened to grand success. The movie is presented by the prestigious production house UV Creations and produced by UV Concepts in Telugu and Tamil. Ajay Kumar Raju P served as the co-producer, and the film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar. Passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni released Couple Friendly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

To celebrate the film’s success, the movie team held success celebrations at Gokul Theatre in Hyderabad, cutting a cake and celebrating with the audience.

Santosh Shobhan said, “I have watched many films at Gokul Theatre. Today, watching my own film here with the audience makes me very happy. Prabhas anna watched our film and appreciated it. He really liked Couple Friendly. When Prabhas anna appreciated the film, I felt like I had won. Thank you to the audience. We have always said this is a complete love story and a perfect film for the Valentine’s Day season. Please continue to support our film in theatres.”

Manasa Varanasi said, “Thank you to the audience for making Couple Friendly a success. Seeing your energy makes me very happy. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by watching our film and share your experience with your friends.”

Distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni said, “Prabhas watched our film and appreciated it. He posted that, just like Varsham for him, Couple Friendly will be special for Santosh Shobhan. We are all very happy about his appreciation. With this film, Santosh’s 2.0 phase begins, and he will become a big hero this year. Everyone is praising Manasa Varanasi’s performance. Director Ashwin should continue making films in Telugu and shift to Hyderabad. When I watched the film, I strongly believed it would become a hit, which is why I distributed it. I have started this year successfully with Couple Friendly. We will continue meeting audiences throughout this week. Please keep supporting our film.”

Director Ashwin Chandrasekhar said, “Thank you to everyone who made Couple Friendly a success. It makes us happy to see audiences celebrating Valentine’s Day with our film. Special thanks to Rebel Star Prabhas for watching and appreciating our movie.”