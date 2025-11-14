Devagudi Teaser Launch: It's Real Story, It Will Be a Huge Success - Hero Srikanth

We are trusting the content... We are hitting a success with ‘Devagudi’ - Producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy

The film ‘Devagudi’ is produced under the Pushyami Film Makers banner, presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy, and written and directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy himself. Lakshmikanth Kanike handled the cinematography (DOP), while Shaik Madeen and Raghu Kunche provided the music. Nagireddy took care of the editing. Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, and Anushree played the main roles, along with several other actors in key roles. The teaser for this film was recently released in an event in Hyderabad by actor Srikanth.

Hero Srikanth's Speech

After releasing the teaser, Hero Srikanth spoke, saying: "Ramakrishna Reddy entered the industry as a producer in 2013. Coming into the industry with great passion, he produced films without compromising anywhere and succeeded. Back then, when he would tell me about his films, I used to say, 'Why don't you direct it yourself?' I don't know if it was because I said that then, or a decision he took after observing everything closely on his first film, but he immediately became a director. I sincerely wish that this film, ‘Devagudi’, which is coming out under his direction, becomes a great success. The title ‘Devagudi’ is very good. The teaser is also excellent. The melody song sung by Chithramma in this is very, very good. That song touched my heart after a long time. I believe this is a real-life story set in a faction backdrop. It's not just a belief; I know this story. This is a real-life story. I am confident that it will definitely entertain everyone. I have only one thing to say to the hero and heroines who acted in this film: Everyone works hard to get here. Even after getting here, you have to work just as hard. Success and failures are common. But you must keep moving forward without getting disappointed. All the best to the entire cast and crew. The director-producer Ramakrishna Reddy is very confident about the film's success. We are seeing these days that if the content is good, the Telugu audience embraces it greatly. I hope and wish that they will surely embrace this film as well. I wish our Ramakrishna Reddy all the best. If people like him succeed, many good films will come out in the future. I know what his passion is. Regarding Raghu (Kunche), we all started at the same time. He is not only doing well with music but is also playing good roles as an artist. The film is releasing in theaters on December 19th, and I believe everyone will watch and enjoy it."

Director-Producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy's Speech

Director-Producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy spoke, saying: "My thanks to the media friends, relatives, and friends who came to this event. We started Pushyami Film Makers with Srikanth Garu in 2013. The words Srikanth Garu uttered that day—'Brother, why don't you become a director?'—led to me becoming a director. I made 'Drushya Kavyam'. He appreciated me even then. Now he has come again for our ‘Devagudi’. There will be a fire with ‘Devagudi’ on December 19th. We are definitely going to hit a success. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. This is because many talented persons have worked on this film. Experts and censor board members have already watched the film and praised it greatly. I am speaking based on my confidence in the content. The screenplay will surprise everyone. The entire team took many precautions while making this film. Raghu Kunche Garu played an amazing role. He cooperated a lot. The DOP is my friend. Not only him, but the entire team worked as if it were their own film. Even the small children who acted in this did very well. I cannot forget the cooperation of their parents. Thanking Srikanth Garu once again, I confidently say that this film will greatly impress the audience."

