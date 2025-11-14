Jubilee Hills By-Election Result 2025: Congress Naveen Yadav Wins Big With 25,000 Votes Majority

The Congress party scored a major win in the Jubilee Hills by-election. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav defeated BRS nominee Maganti Sunitha with an impressive majority of nearly 25,000 votes - 24,658 votes to be precise.

The BJP performed poorly in the constituency and BJP's candidate Deepak Reddy lost his deposit.

Following the result, Congress cadres across Telangana celebrated the victory with enthusiasm.

BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha responded to the result. She leveled serious allegations that ruling Congress party candidate Naveen Yadav resorted to "rowdyism" and "muzzled" voters. She further alleged that Congress resorted to "votes rigging". Sunitah said this is not a "victory".