Chaithu Jonnalagadda Shines As Diwakar In Nani’s HIT 3

Chaithu Jonnalagadda is no stranger to the limelight, and he continues to win accolades for each movie with his effortless performances. After impressing audiences with his standout performance as Yadagiri in Bubblegum, where his unique comic timing and distinct screen presence won hearts, Chaithu has once again proved why he's one of the most exciting talents in Telugu cinema today.

In Nani’s latest investigative action thriller HIT: The 3rd Case, Chaithu takes things up a notch as Sub-Inspector Diwakar. With his signature timing and a fiery delivery of the now-viral line, “Abki Baar Arjun Sarkar,” he brought the house down in theatres, sending fans into a frenzy. He impressed big time and indeed is winning many hearts.

Every scene he shared with Nani, who plays Arjun Sarkar, was pure fire, leaving audiences hooked and wishing there were more moments between them. The relationship and camaraderie between Arjun Sarkar and Diwakar are one of the film's unexpected highlights, striking a perfect balance of tension, humor, and genuine bonding.

The recurring gag where Diwakar requests a day off, only to be hilariously denied, was a crowd-pleaser, bringing levity to the film's otherwise intense narrative. Chaithu stands out not just individually, but also in how he lifts scenes alongside the strong ensemble cast, with the supporting actors equally rising to the occasion.

With a string of high-profile projects ahead—including a collaboration with an OTT platform, a Bollywood debut, and two major Telugu productions—Chaithu is clearly just getting started.

Chaithu Jonnalagadda is on a roll, and it’s clear there’s no slowing him down.