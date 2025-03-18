Man arrested in Kashmir for spreading radical propaganda on social media

Srinagar, March 18 (IANS) The counter-intelligence wing of J&K Police said on Tuesday that it has arrested a man for misusing social media to spread radical propaganda and hatred.

A police statement said that acting on credible intelligence and during the course of social media surveillance, a team of counter-intelligence (Kashmir) successfully identified and apprehended an individual operating a radical social media handle on Facebook, ‘Shaddy Kashmir Dryfruits’, which was being used to disseminate extremist content with an intention to disturb peace.

Upon receiving input about the online activity, a swift investigation was launched. The suspect was identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar resident of Doodh Mohalla, Shalimar, Srinagar.

The statement further stated that the social media abuser Showkat Ahmed Dar was found to be actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at glorifying terrorism, and terrorist commanders and inciting anti-national sentiments among young minds.

“Eﬀorts to track the suspect were initially hindered due to his constant movement and change of location. However, a well-coordinated strategy was implemented on the ground to apprehend him along with his electronic device. A preliminary inspection of the digital devices revealed access to the radical Facebook account, along with incriminating materials, including a video of slain terrorist commander Zakir Musa and other extremist propaganda," the statement read.

“It is crucial to highlight that Showkat Ahmad Dar has a history of radical activities. He was previously arrested in 2019 by Harwan Police Station of Srinagar for involvement in stone-pelting incidents. Additionally, in 2022, he was detained by Cyber Police Station Srinagar for engaging in the online dissemination of radical content. It is noteworthy that at the request of intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, all the social media service providers have established special units to monitor radical propaganda, especially, in J&K. The moment any such radical activity is witnessed by their monitoring unit, it is reported to the security agencies immediately," the statement added.

These joint actions by security and intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir in coordination with The Special Monitoring units of social media companies, have been responsible for busting many radical modules and identifying potential terrorists.

"The successful apprehension of the suspect highlights the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb online radicalization and safeguarding the youth from extremist influences," said the official statement.

"Investigations are going on, his role and other associates are under probe, and further legal action will follow as per the provisions of the law,” said the statement.

