Dragon Movie OTT Release on March 21: Watch on Netflix

Tamil blockbuster Dragon is ready to make its OTT debut on Netflix on March 21. Earlier, it was reported that Netflix had acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film, and now the OTT giant has released the date of launch.

The film will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles. This multi-language release will enable viewers from different regions to enjoy the film in their preferred language, making it a truly pan-Indian release.

About the Film

"Dragon" is a Tamil movie directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu. Pradeep Ranganathan has played the lead role, and Kayadu Lohar, and Anupama Parameswaran, among others, feature in supporting roles. The music for the film has been directed by Leon James. Based on its catchy story and scintillating performances, "Dragon" has turned out to be a big success at the box office.

With its OTT release on Netflix, "Dragon" will be available to an even larger audience and further solidify its status as one of the largest Tamil blockbusters of 2025. The multi-language release of the film is proof of the increased popularity of Tamil films in India.

Get Ready to Stream

The OTT release of "Dragon" on March 21 is likely to create a huge buzz among the fans, who have been waiting with bated breath to see the movie on Netflix. Keep your calendars marked for March 21, and get ready to witness the magic of this Tamil blockbuster!

