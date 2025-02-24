Maha Kumbh: Devotees praise arrangements ahead of Maha Shivratri

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj nears its conclusion, the enthusiasm and faith of the pilgrims remain undiminished. With just a few days left before the grand Maha Shivratri festival on February 26, waves of devotees continue to pour into the sacred city for a dip on the auspicious day.

The Maha Kumbh has seen a record surge of pilgrims, and continues to witness devotees taking holy dips in the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Speaking to IANS on Monday, a female devotee from Rajasthan expressed her satisfaction with the arrangements, stating, “Everything is so well-managed here. We took a holy dip very smoothly, and I would suggest everyone should visit here. I am so grateful to Chief Minister Yogi for this management. Every state should have a CM like him.”

Another devotee shared his appreciation for the authorities’ efforts, adding, “The authorities here are very alert and working hard for our comfort and safety. I would like to say that every rumour regarding the quality of water and other concerns is false. The water is very clean, and the management is excellent. I’m thankful to CM Yogi for this wonderful arrangement.”

A devotee who took a holy dip early on Monday remarked, “I took a holy dip early in the morning on Monday; it was a peaceful and divine experience. Everything is so well-managed here.”

A devotee from Gujarat also expressed his admiration for the scale of the event, saying, “CM Yogi has proven the power of Sanatan Dharma by organising this Maha Kumbh. The crowd of devotees gathered here is incomparable to anywhere in the world. I took a holy dip here, and after so many people taking a dip the water is still clean and pure.”

A female devotee, carrying her child on her shoulder, shared her joy with the arrangements, stating, “I felt really good being part of this Maha Kumbh.”

As the Kumbh Mela continues, the management and cleanliness of the event have received widespread praise from pilgrims, with many thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the smooth conduct of the event.

The atmosphere of devotion and serenity continues to thrive as the sacred city prepares for the final days of the Maha Kumbh.

