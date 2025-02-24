Watch Hit 3 Teaser: Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Shock with Violent Content

The wait is over. Natural Star Nani's highly anticipated crime and action thriller, HIT: The 3rd Case, is creating a strong buzz. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this film marks the third installment in the immensely successful HIT series, which has already generated immense excitement with its gripping glimpses and eye-catching posters. The film has its teaser called Sarkaar’s Laathi unleashed today, on the occasion of Nani’s birthday.

The plot centres around a series of murders that follow a disturbingly similar pattern, leaving the police completely perplexed. Despite their relentless efforts, they are unable to solve the case or catch the perpetrator. In a last-ditch attempt, they turn to Arjun Sarkaar, a name that sends shivers down the spines of criminals.

Nani’s portrayal of Arjun Sarkaar is nothing less than brutal. He brings an unfiltered intensity to the role, embodying a character who is as frightening as he is inexorable. From his intimidating gestures to his explosive temper, Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar is a whirlwind of aggression.

One particularly harrowing sequence of a gruesome scene where he stabs a knife into a criminal’s stomach and lifts it upward, causing blood to splatter onto the roof. This moment is a chilling testament to the character’s unyielding ferocity.

Director Sailesh Kolanu takes the HIT series to new levels with his masterful storytelling and visually arresting presentation. Nani, with his powerhouse performance, adds a layer of depth and intensity that elevates the narrative. This is a character that breaks the mold, and Nani’s transformation is both striking and unforgettable.

The film’s technical aspects are equally impressive, with Sanu John Varghese’s cinematography captures the gritty, atmospheric world of the crime thriller with stunning clarity, while Mickey J Meyer’s background score heightens the tension and adds to the film’s overall impact. The production quality, helmed by Prashanti Tipirneni’s Wall Poster Cinema and Nani’s Unanimous Productions, is nothing short of exceptional. Editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas R, while Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.

With Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead, HIT: The 3rd Case is slated for a theatrical release on May 1st, 2025.

The bold and unconventional content, combined with Nani’s stellar performance, has already generated immense buzz. This is a film that promises to redefine the crime thriller genre and leave audiences craving more.