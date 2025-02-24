March 2025 Holidays, Festivals, Special Events and Programmes - Complete List

India, being a country of varied cultures and traditions, is a storehouse of festivals that unite people in celebration and merriment. March 2025 is one such month that is full of a variety of festivals that highlight the country's rich cultural heritage. Not just the festivals and special events, March 2025 is the month that has holidays for schools, colleges, offices and banks due to many occasions.

The month starts with the colourful celebration of Holi, which is observed on March 14, 2025. The festival is also called the Festival of Colors. Holi is a happy celebration of dance, music, and colours. It is followed by Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan on March 13, 2025, which are celebrations of the victory of good over evil.

Apart from Holi, March 2025 also witnesses a few other important festivals, such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti on March 13, 2025, and Parsi New Year on March 20, 2025. The latter is also referred to as Nowruz and is observed by the Parsi community with prayer and banquets.

Holidays in March 2025:

Ramakrishna Jayanti: March 1, 2025

International Women's Day: March 8, 2025

Chhoti Holi: March 13, 2025

Holika Dahan: March 13, 2025

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti: 13th March 2025

Holi: 14th March 2025

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: 14th March 2025

Shaheed Diwas: 20th March 2025

Parsi New Year: 20th March 2025

Jamat Ul-Vida: 23rd March 2025

Ugadi: 28th March 2025

Gudi Padwa: 30th March 2025

Jhulelal Jayanti: 30th March 2025

Eid al-Fitr: 30th March 2025

Ramadan Begins: 31st March 2025

Finally, March 2025 is one of those months that reflects the cultural richness and heritage of India. With an abundance of holidays and festivals, there is something for everyone to celebrate and cherish. Whether you are a foodie, music enthusiast, or history enthusiast, India's rich festivals and holidays will leave you mesmerized and inspired.

