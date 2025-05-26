Maha Dy CM Shinde asks administration to remain alert, conduct relief work amid forecast for heavy rain

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Amid the India Meteorological Department's forecast for heavy rain in Mumbai, Konkan and Western Maharashtra, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Urban Development and Housing Eknath Shinde on Monday directed the administration to remain alert and carry out relief work.

He was particular in instructing the administration to conduct relief work, especially in districts like Pune, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Palghar, among others, affected by heavy rain and floods since the last two days.

Deputy CM Shinde’s office in a press release said that he reviewed the situation in Thane and other districts receiving heavy rainfall, and also held discussions with disaster management officials.

“The districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Nashik are currently witnessing the heaviest rainfall in the state. The state government is closely monitoring the situation, and all measures are being implemented for the safety of citizens,” said the release.

He has directed the administration to take timely and effective steps to ensure that the rains do not disrupt normal life and do not cause any loss of life or property.

“The entire system should be kept ready, and relief and rescue operations should be carried out promptly as required. Special attention should be paid to waterlogged roads, the condition of bridges and power transmission lines. Care should also be taken regarding dilapidated and dangerous buildings. The administration should also remain alert to ensure that suburban rail traffic continues smoothly in places like Mumbai and Thane, or that passengers are not inconvenienced in places where there is a major problem,” said the release.

Dy CM Shinde asked the administration to strictly follow the IMD advisories issued from time to time, and those living in low-lying areas should take special precautions. He assured the citizens that the administration is ready to help them, but appealed to them to cooperate with the administration in swiftly conducting relief work.

The Dy CM’s directives come after the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai predicted heavy rain in Mumbai, Konkan and western Maharashtra. It has also issued an alert for some districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai city and Raigad district, an orange alert for Thane and Palghar. A yellow alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Nashik districts. The IMD has appealed to the people from these areas to take care.

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out,” said the IMD in its advisory.

