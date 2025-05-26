Delhi Govt to Introduce Skill-Based Subjects in 257 Schools

In a big step towards bringing school education and jobs closer, the Delhi government has decided to implement skill-based courses in 257 more government schools. The idea is to equip students with hands-on training and actual skill development, integrating school education with career growth.

What Does It Mean for Students?

Class 9 and Class 11 students can now choose vocational courses such as:

Information Technology : preparing students with basic tech skills

: preparing students with basic tech skills Retail : preparing students with the basics of the retail sector

: preparing students with the basics of the retail sector Healthcare : exposing students to the fundamentals of healthcare and medical procedures

: exposing students to the fundamentals of healthcare and medical procedures Beauty & Wellness: acquiring students with skills in beauty and well-being services

The topics are meant to promote employability and entrepreneurial skills, placing students ahead in the employment market.

Key Features of the Initiative

Optional Subjects : The students can take these subjects even if they have not studied them previously, and they can drop them if they want to study conventional academic courses.

: The students can take these subjects even if they have not studied them previously, and they can drop them if they want to study conventional academic courses. Counseling Sessions : The schools will arrange counseling sessions to inform the students and parents regarding the extent and career opportunities of vocational education.

: The schools will arrange counseling sessions to inform the students and parents regarding the extent and career opportunities of vocational education. No Pre-Approval Required: The schools just have to inform the CBSE portal of information required to include these courses.

National Education Policy 2020: A Change Driver

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives prominence to vocational education and skill development. With the introduction of skill-based subjects, Delhi is joining other states to drive India towards its national agenda of building an increasingly skilled and nimble workforce.

Expert Opinion

According to experts, this expansion will be a major step towards filling the employability gap in India. By imparting students practical skills and training, Delhi is going out of its way to equip its youth for the job market requirements.

Through this program, Delhi is to bring a positive change to the educational system, enabling the students to acquire skills and education that will enable them to excel in their professions.

Also read: Punjab Schools Summer holidays begin from June 2 to June 20!