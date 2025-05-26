Punjab Schools Summer holidays begin from June 2 to June 20!

To counter the harsh heatwave that has engulfed northern India, the government of Punjab has declared summer holidays in advance for all schools in the state. According to an official notification issued by the government, all Government, Aided, Recognised, and Private schools will be closed from June 2 to June 30, 2025.

Student Safety Paramount

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed that the decision to start summer vacations early was made in the best interest of children, considering the intensity of the weather and in coordination with the health department. The minister added that the safety of students is a top priority, and the government is making every effort possible to keep children safe from the heatwave.

Completion of Academic Work

Besides the vacation timeline, schools have been instructed to finalize all pending school work, such as report card distribution and pre-year sessions for the upcoming academic year, before June 1. This will allow students to make a smooth transition into the new academic year.

Precautions for Parents

The Education Department of the state has also called upon parents to take precautions to keep their children safe from the heatwave. Parents are requested to keep children indoors at peak hours and keep them hydrated in order to prevent heat-related ailments.

Reopening of Schools

Schools will reopen on July 1, depending on weather conditions. The government will continue to watch the situation and take the necessary actions to safeguard the students.

Similar Steps in Neighboring States

This move comes in the wake of similar steps taken by neighboring states such as Haryana and Delhi, where governments have either brought forward summer vacations or changed the school timing because of the harsh heatwave. The Punjab government's move is to shield children from the ill effects of the heatwave and keep them safe and healthy.

