BHU New Website for Student Programs, Faculty Updates, Growth Research

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has unveiled a comprehensive news portal, news.bhu.ac.in, aimed at becoming a one-stop destination for updates on university initiatives, student-centric programs, faculty achievements, and research developments.

The new portal is designed to reflect the vibrant campus life and the university’s continuous evolution. It features dedicated sections such as News, Initiatives, Activities, Achievements, Patents, Projects, and a Video Gallery, offering an all-around perspective of BHU's dynamic academic and extracurricular landscape.

The portal was officially inaugurated by Professor Rakesh Raman, Coordinator of the Computer Centre, in the presence of Professor Rajesh Kumar (Deputy Coordinator), Naveen Chaubey (System Manager), Professor Anurag Dave (Professor-in-charge of External Communication), and Dr. Rajesh Singh (Public Relations Officer). The event was also attended by faculty members, SRK interns from the External Communication department, and other university staff.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Raman described the portal as a strategic step in enhancing BHU’s digital presence and outreach. He emphasised the importance of integrating the portal with the university’s mobile application, Namaste BHU to expand its reach and accessibility.

Professor Anurag Dave highlighted the platform’s potential to effectively showcase the myriad opportunities BHU offers to both students and faculty. He extended his gratitude to the SRK interns who played a vital role in conceptualizing and executing the project.

System Manager Naveen Chaubey announced that additional features and enhancements are in the pipeline to further improve user experience and stakeholder engagement.

Chander Shekher Gwari, Assistant Public Relations Officer, called the portal a “one-stop shop” for all major university announcements, stating that it will serve as a reliable hub for real-time information.

In a recent milestone, BHU was also appointed as the national coordinator for Institutions of National Importance (INIs) on the SWAYAM platform. As part of this role, BHU will oversee online courses created by over 160 premier institutions, including IITs and Central Universities.

The launch of this portal marks yet another step in BHU’s mission to stay at the forefront of academic excellence and transparent communication.