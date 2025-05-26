AP EAMCET Marks vs Rank 2025: Expected Rank Analysis

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is an important exam for students who want admission in various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in Andhra Pradesh. The AP EAMCET 2025 marks vs rank analysis is necessary for students to identify the likely rank they can attain according to their marks.

Significance of AP EAMCET Marks vs Rank Analysis

AP EAMCET marks vs rank analysis assists students in determining what scores are required to gain admission into the desired institutes. With the help of this analysis, students can make proper decisions while counseling. Candidates know the range of expected ranks for their scores, which helps them shortlist the good colleges through which they can be admitted.

AP EAMCET 2025 Qualifying Marks

To clear the AP EAMCET exam, the candidates have to secure a minimum of 25% marks. But for SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) candidates, no minimum qualifying marks have been mentioned.

Expected AP EAMCET Marks vs Rank 2025

The expected marks vs rank analysis of AP EAMCET 2025 is as follows:

90-99 marks: 1-100 rank

80-89 marks: 101-1,000 rank

70-79 marks: 1,001-5,000 rank

60-69 marks: 5,001-15,000 rank

50-59 marks: 15,001-50,000 rank

40-49 marks: 50,001-1,50,000 rank

30-39 marks: > 1,50,000 rank

AP EAMCET Marks vs Rank with IPE Weightage

The AP EAMCET rank is calculated with 25% weightage of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks and 75% weightage of AP EAMCET marks. The expected marks vs rank analysis with IPE weightage is given below:

160-150 marks: 1-10 rank

149-140 marks: 11-50 rank

139-130 marks: 51-100 rank

129-120 marks: 101-500 rank

119-110 marks: 501-800 rank

109-100 marks: 801-1,500 rank

AP EAMCET Marks vs Rank without IPE Weightage

The marks vs rank analysis without IPE weightage is as follows:

160-150 marks: 1-20 rank

149-140 marks: 21-100 rank

139-130 marks: 101-500 rank

129-120 marks: 501-1,000 rank

119-100 marks: 1,001-2,500 rank

How to Calculate AP EAMCET Rank

To arrive at the AP EAMCET rank, the composite score is obtained by awarding 25% marks of the intermediate exam and 75% marks of the AP EAMCET. For instance, a student may score 500/600 in the intermediate exam and 130/160 in AP EAMCET; their composite AP EAMCET score will be 81.77.

By understanding the AP EAMCET marks vs rank analysis, candidates can better prepare for the exam and make informed decisions during the counseling process.

