Gold Rate Today May 26: Gold Prices Dip Slightly

Gold prices saw a slight decline today in Hyderabad. The price of 24-carat gold for 10 grams dropped by ₹440 to ₹97,640, while 22-carat gold for the same quantity fell by ₹400 to ₹89,500. On the other hand, silver prices rose marginally, with the price per kilogram increasing by ₹100 to ₹1,11,000. Similar price trends were observed across the two Telugu states.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 26, 2025)

24 Carat Gold: ₹97,640

22 Carat Gold: ₹89,500

Silver Price (per 1 kg):

Silver: ₹1,11,000

Gold prices are influenced by multiple factors. Changes in international gold rates, fluctuations in the US dollar, inflation concerns, and shifting investment patterns often cause these price movements in local markets.