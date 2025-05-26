RBSE Class 5th, 8th & 10th Result Date & Time 2025 Live: 8th Result Today at 5 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the RBSE Class 8 Result 2025 today, Monday, May 26. Along with Class 8, results for Classes 5 and 10 are also awaited, with the Class 10 result tentatively scheduled for release by May 31, 2025.

Where to Check RBSE Class 8 Result 2025

Students who appeared for the Class 8 exams can access their results on the official websites:

Once the results are live, a direct link titled “RBSE 8th Exam Result 2025” will be available on the homepage.

How to Download RBSE Class 8 Scorecard

Visit any of the official RBSE result portals.

Click on the RBSE 8th Result 2025 link.

Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Access Results

Students can also check their results via:

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

SMS services

DigiLocker

These platforms will offer detailed mark sheets and performance breakdowns once the results are made public.

Official Announcement

The RBSE Class 8 results are expected to be formally announced during a press conference by the RBSE Chairman and the State Education Minister, ensuring transparency and accessibility for students across Rajasthan.