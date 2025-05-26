RBSE Class 5th, 8th & 10th Result Date & Time 2025 Live: 8th Result Today at 5 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the RBSE Class 8 Result 2025 today, Monday, May 26. Along with Class 8, results for Classes 5 and 10 are also awaited, with the Class 10 result tentatively scheduled for release by May 31, 2025.
Where to Check RBSE Class 8 Result 2025
Students who appeared for the Class 8 exams can access their results on the official websites:
Once the results are live, a direct link titled “RBSE 8th Exam Result 2025” will be available on the homepage.
How to Download RBSE Class 8 Scorecard
- Visit any of the official RBSE result portals.
- Click on the RBSE 8th Result 2025 link.
- Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference.
Alternative Ways to Access Results
Students can also check their results via:
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- SMS services
- DigiLocker
These platforms will offer detailed mark sheets and performance breakdowns once the results are made public.
Official Announcement
The RBSE Class 8 results are expected to be formally announced during a press conference by the RBSE Chairman and the State Education Minister, ensuring transparency and accessibility for students across Rajasthan.