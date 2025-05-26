JNU PG Admissions 2025-26 Merit List to Be Released on June 27

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has officially begun the admission process for its Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programs for the academic year 2025–26. The online application window opened on May 23 and will remain active until June 16, 11:50 PM. Eligible candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2025 exam, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 6, can now apply online through JNU’s official admission portal.

To apply, candidates must log in using their NTA application number and date of birth. The university has advised all applicants to read the e-prospectus carefully before submitting their applications. The prospectus provides key information such as eligibility requirements, seat availability per course, and other important guidelines. All the necessary details can be found on the official website: https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

For students who need to make corrections in their submitted application forms, JNU has provided a correction window from June 17 to June 18. This is a one-time opportunity to fix any errors in the application.

The admission process will follow a merit-based system. The first merit list will be released on June 27, the second on July 5, and the third on July 14. Physical document verification for shortlisted candidates is scheduled on July 21–25, July 28–29, and August 13–14 for those included in the final list. The university may issue a final admission call on August 8 to fill any remaining seats. The deadline for completing admission and registration is August 14.

How to Apply for JNU PG Admission 2025:

Visit the official admission portal: https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Log in using your NTA application number and date of birth

Fill out the application form with accurate academic and personal details

Upload required documents such as a passport-sized photo, signature, and academic certificates

Pay the application fee

Submit the completed form online

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

JNU’s admission initiative is designed to be smooth, student-friendly, and fully online, making it easier for candidates across the country to apply without hassle.