‘Tallest man’ undergoes surgery to treat pituitary tumor at PGIMER

Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) In a significant milestone, Chandigarh-based PGIMER’s Department of Neurosurgery has treated over 100 pituitary tumor cases, comprising one of the tallest recorded patients at 7 feet 7 inches.

Acromegaly, a hormonal disorder caused by functional pituitary adenomas, is treated through the endoscopic transnasal approach -- a minimally invasive technique that avoids any incision on the head.

The neurosurgery team, led by Dr Rajesh Chhabra, Dr Apinderpreet Singh, and Dr Shilpi Bose, performed 100 intricate procedures with support from the neuroanaesthesia team led by Dr Rajeev Chauhan and assisted by Dr Ikjot and Dr Drishti Parekh.

The operation theatre team, including OT technician Gurpreet Singh, played a crucial role in ensuring these smooth and safe surgeries, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on Monday.

Prof Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, lauding the collaborative effort, stated, “The successful treatment of over 100 complex pituitary tumor cases, including one of the tallest recorded patients at 7 feet 7 inches, is a testament to the clinical excellence, precision, and teamwork at PGIMER.

“These outcomes reinforce our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care through innovation and compassion.”

Highlighting the impact of this surgical approach, the PGIMER recently treated a remarkable case of a young man who had reached a height of 7 feet 7 inches, a rare and extreme manifestation of acromegaly due to uncontrolled growth hormone secretion.

The patient, who had been facing increasing joint pain, vision issues, and difficulty with daily activities, underwent successful tumor removal via the scarless transnasal route.

Post-surgery, his hormone levels began to normalize, and his symptoms showed marked improvement within weeks, said the hospital.

Elaborating about this case, Dr Rajeev Chauhan, Additional Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, said, “This was the tallest patient ever operated at PGIMER. His unusual height and weight posed multiple anesthesia challenges, especially regarding airway access and positioning. We conducted a full rehearsal the day before surgery to reconfigure our OT setup, including adjustments to the table and equipment, to ensure safety and precision during the procedure. “It was a team effort that reflects PGI’s preparedness to handle even the rarest of medical scenarios.”

Dr Rajesh Chhabra, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, detailed about the medical condition as he shared, “Functional pituitary adenomas are non-cancerous tumors of the pituitary gland that secrete excess hormones, disturbing the body’s hormonal balance.

“Depending on the hormone involved, these can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from abnormal growth of hands and feet (acromegaly), to weight gain and facial puffiness (Cushing’s disease), and breast discharge with irregular periods in women not pregnant (prolactinoma).

“Often silent in early stages, these tumors can lead to serious complications if not diagnosed and treated promptly.”

PGIMER continues to lead in the diagnosis and treatment of complex neuroendocrine conditions. With timely intervention, medical or surgical, including advanced options like Gamma Knife radiosurgery, patients can expect full recovery and restored quality of life. Early awareness remains the key. Individuals experiencing abnormal growth patterns, menstrual changes, or unexplained weight gain are advised to seek medical evaluation to rule out hormonal imbalances and pituitary disorders, advised Dr Chhabra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.