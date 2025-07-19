Luton Town sign Tottenham goalkeeper Josh Keeley

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) League One side Luton Town have announced the acquisition of highly rated Tottenham Hotspur keeper Josh Keeley. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a permanent contract after an excellent season on loan at Leyton Orient in League One last term.

The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper joined Spurs’ Academy from St Patrick’s Athletic in July, 2022 and immediately joined the first team's pre-season tour of South Korea. He did the same in the summer of 2023 as Spurs travelled to Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

He was a regular for the Under-21s in his first two seasons before joining National League side Barnet on loan in January, 2024.

In his first interview with Luton Town, Josh revealed that a former Town goalkeeper helped persuade him to join the Hatters.

“Dean Brill was my goalkeeper coach at Spurs, and he told me how big and how great the club was. To be honest, those words helped turn my head completely, so I’m absolutely delighted and grateful that I’m here.

“I moved to Spurs when I was 19, but there comes a time in your career that it’s time to move on – and that time is now, so it’s time to kick on and I can’t wait to get started,” said Keeley to LTFC+.

Last season proved quite the campaign for Josh. He joined Leyton Orient on loan in August, 2024 and went on to play 36 times for the O's, keeping 16 clean sheets, including a run of 660 minutes without conceding a goal in December.

He made national headlines by scoring a late equaliser in the FA Cup second round against Oldham and produced more heroics in a penalty shoot-out win against Derby in the third round to set up a fourth round tie against Manchester City.

Orient went on to make the League One play-off final where Josh started in a 1-0 loss against Charlton at Wembley. His performances were recognised with three accolades at Orient's end of season awards - including Goal of the Season, an exceptional feather in his cap.

Capped at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels, Josh earned his first senior call-up for the Republic of Ireland for this summer's friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.

