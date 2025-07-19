BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Live Release: Everything You Need to Know

All of BTS's members have finished their required military service, marking the group's formal musical comeback. The band's eagerly anticipated debut live album, Permission to Dance On Stage – Live, was published. To the delight of ARMYs, BigHit Music released the album on July 18 via its various social media accounts.

The 22-track album includes live performances from the Permission to Dance on Stage Globe tour, which is one of the group's most memorable tours to date. Its members, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, and V, are currently in Los Angeles, working on their full-length comeback album, which is scheduled for release in the spring of 2026. Jin and J-Hope will soon join them. The live album serves as a bridge until BTS releases new music to celebrate its comeback. More importantly, though, it's an attempt to reestablish a connection with their devoted fan base, which has been there for nearly three years, during which time the band was on military leave.

BTS "Permission to Dance on stage" Album—Full Details

22 songs that BTS played during various tour stops make up the CD. Among the songs are their global successes, Permission to Dance, Butter, and Dynamite. Included are their fan favorites Blood Sweat & Tears, Spring Day, and Dope. The reimagining of several other songs for the performance environment is intriguing.

"The noteworthy release captures the dynamic energy of their 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' tour, held across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas in 2021," the album description on BTS' official website states. With 12 incredible performances that filled stadiums worldwide, the CD provides a captivating look inside BTS's captivating live performance.

The group's chart-topping hits, such as Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance, as well as DNA, Blood Sweat & Tears, and Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey), are among the 22 tracks on the live CD. For the tour, several songs were specifically altered, giving their sound new depths. The record serves as a reminder to listeners of the members' and the ARMY's wonderful recollections.

There are three different versions of the live album: Contact, Connect, and Set (Weverse Shop Gift). It comes with extra photo cards and Target Exclusive editions. With applause from the audience, it promises to offer fans the concert vibe. Additionally, there is a 141-minute digital code that grants special admission to BTS's last three 2022 tour shows in Seoul. There is also a 92-page photobook with interviews and band behind-the-scenes photos.