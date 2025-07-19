Centuries-old ‘Ker Puja’ held in Tripura amid customary restrictions

Agartala, July 19 (IANS) The centuries-old 'Ker Puja' was held in Tripura on Saturday amid several customary restrictions.

As per the customs of the 'Ker Puja', death, birth or even recreation are prohibited in the notified areas of the Puja ground. Also held in a few other northeastern states, as well as in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, this annual festival organised by the indigenous tribal population consisting of intricate, time-honoured rituals is aimed at the well-being of people and for warding off evil spirits.

Though the 31-hour-long rituals and preparatory work began late on Friday night, the actual 'Ker Puja' was held on Saturday.

'Ker Puja' is held approximately two weeks after the conclusion of Kharchi Puja, where 14 deities are worshipped simultaneously.

The seven-day-long Kharchi Puja was held at Puran Habeli, the former capital of the erstwhile princely state, now known as Khayerpur, about 8 km north of Agartala.

According to the strong conventions and customs of the puja and related ceremonies, no pregnant woman or critically-ill person is allowed inside the puja areas, notified by the concerned District Magistrates through a gazette notification and other campaigns.

According to the elderly tribal leaders, any person who violates the customs is bound to pay a fine, and the Ker Puja has to start afresh from the initial stage.

Sponsored by the state government, 'Ker Puja' and 'Kharchi Puja' are the two important centuries-old traditional events in Tripura.

The literal meaning of 'Ker' in the tribal Kokborok language is "specified area". "The puja rituals started at 10 p.m. on Friday night and would continue uninterrupted for more than 31 hours," the gazette notification said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP president J.P. Nadda and many other leaders greeted the people of Tripura on the occasion of 'Ker Puja'.

Home Minister Shah, in a post on X, said: "Warm greetings on the occasion of Ker Puja to our sisters and brothers of Tripura. May this sacred festival further enrich the state and lead it to new heights of prosperity and well-being. Wishing peace and continued progress for the people of Tripura."

"On the auspicious occasion of Ker Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Tripura. May this sacred festival strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood among us all, and bring peace and prosperity to everyone's life. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Ker Puja," Union Minister Nadda said in a post on his X handle. '

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by state Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and others, observed the 'Ker Puja' from outside the notified areas.

Later, the Chief Minister told the media that the 'Ker Puja' is held every year by the indigenous tribals for the goodwill and welfare of people.

