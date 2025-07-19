MP: Postal services go hi-tech in Neemuch, becoming more efficient

Neemuch, July 19 (IANS) Postal services across the country, including in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, are undergoing a digital transformation, becoming faster, safer, and more efficient. With the integration of modern technology, India's postal network is reinventing itself and regaining public trust.

Once criticised for being outdated and slow, post offices are now turning into vibrant hubs of digital services. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Digital India' initiative, long queues at post offices are becoming a thing of the past. With all operations now handled through a digital system, customers are enjoying quicker and more accurate services.

In Neemuch, post offices are embracing this technological shift wholeheartedly. The Indian Postal Service, which had previously lost ground to private couriers, is now winning back customers with reliable tracking, improved delivery times, and new-age banking services through India Post Payments Bank.

Customers are expressing gratitude for the transformation.

“Earlier, we had to wait for days or even weeks to know the status of our posts. Now, with digital tracking, we receive real-time updates through SMS,” said Amrit Lal Khatik, Post Master of the Neemuch Head Post Office.

Khatik emphasised that the Indian Postal Department has now firmly established itself on the digital platform.

“From booking to delivery, we are providing efficient services through a robust network. Even in the remotest parts of the district, our postal workers are delivering services right to people's doorsteps using digital tools,” he added.

A major step in this transformation is the launch of Advanced Postal Technology (APT), which will be rolled out across the country starting July 22, 2025. APT aims to enhance transaction speed, streamline correspondence, and revolutionise postal banking services.

With APT, not only will tracking letters and parcels become more seamless, but services like money transfers, insurance, and savings schemes will also become more accessible and user-friendly.

According to officials, APT will transform traditional post offices into modern digital service centres, playing a crucial role in making the postal system self-reliant and citizen-centric.

IANS spoke to local residents in Neemuch who have praised the changes.

Sumit Ahir, a post office account holder, said, “Since 2014, after PM Modi's government came to power, people have shown more interest in postal banking. The interest rates here are higher than many other banks, and the process is much more convenient. I saw many women under the Laadli scheme withdrawing money without any issues. The technology has improved a lot, and transactions are much faster now.”

Sumit also reflected on how unreliable the postal system used to be.

“Earlier, when we sent letters or parcels, they often got lost or delayed. Now, delivery is timely and accurate, which has made things much easier for everyone.”

Another resident, Rudra Parashar, shared a similar experience.

“I came to the main post office today and noticed how much the services have improved. Earlier, letters would take ages to arrive. Now, thanks to digitisation, everything is quicker. Even banking services are now reaching villages, which was not possible earlier. India Post has addressed this gap effectively.”

He further credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for driving this transformation.

“This digital shift is part of his broader vision to build a modern India. Thanks to his efforts, people in even the smallest villages are now connected to banking and postal services.”

