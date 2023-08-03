Light rain predicted in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 25.2 degrees

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in Delhi on Thursday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average.

The weatherman has also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain in the national capital for the next three days from Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.