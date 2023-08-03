Man in custody for killing parents in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) A man has been taken into custody on the charges of killing his parents in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Thursday morning.

Krishnankutty, 70, and Sarada were brutally murdered by Kochumon alias Anilkumar, police said.

The Pulikeezhu Police station officials have taken Anilkumar into custody, who is said to be mentally unsound.

