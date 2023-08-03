Telangana Assembly Monsoon Session Begins, 3 Bills to be Reintroduced in House

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly began today. The Business Advisory Committee of the legislature will meet later in the day to decide the agenda for the session and its duration.

The session is expected to see heated debates as opposition parties will attempt to corner the BRS government over a host of issues including its alleged delayed response to the flood relief work.The ruling party has been criticised by the Opposition parties over its flood response system.

The state government is likely to reintroduce the bills in the House returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The Governor refused to give assent to these bills Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2023. However, it’s not clear if the government has made changes in these bills before reintroducing them during the session and resending these to the Governor.

