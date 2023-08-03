Govt to introduce data protection bill in LS today

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Centre will introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.The bill, which was cleared by the Union cabinet on July 5, aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing digital personal data protection in India.

It also provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes.

The bill also says that if one's personal data is misused, it will entail a fine of up to Rs 500 crore, sources said.

The bill will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in India.

This includes data collected online or offline and later digitised.

The bill will also apply to the processing of data outside of India if it involves offering goods or services or profiling individuals in India.

The controversial bill is the government's second attempt at preparing a framework for personal data protection.

The government had withdrawn the earlier version of the bill titled Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 in August last year, after a joint committee of Parliament had recommended 81 amendments and 12 recommendations towards a comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem.

Meanwhile the government will seek the passage of the controversial Delhi services bill on Thursday.

On August 1, amid uproarious scenes and vociferous protests by the opposition, the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The legislation empowers the Delhi lieutenant governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

On Thursday, the Congress-led opposition will also seek to move a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha against the Delhi services ordinance, which empowers the lieutenant governor to take a call on transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

The resolution will be moved by leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with a slew of MPs from the Congress as well as DMK, Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI(M) and even AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi as well as BSP's Ritesh Pandey.

The resolution says, "That this House disapproves of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. 1 of 2023) promulgated by the President on May 19, 2023."

The resolution will be moved in the Lower House even as the government will seek the Lok Sabha's nod to get the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the ordinance, passed.

The government will also introduce the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha.

It will also seek passage of the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in the Lower House.

The bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations inrespect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command, for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

In addition to this, the passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also be sought in the Lok Sabha by the central government.

The bill seeks to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017, to upgrade the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai into an IIM.

NITIE was set up by the government of India in 1963 with the help of the United Nations Development Programme and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).





