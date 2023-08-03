NIA questions key associate of jailed ex-LTTE operative in drug smuggling case

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was questioning Alla Pitchai, a key associate of Sabesan alias Satnukam and a top intelligence operative of the LTTE, over drug smuggling charges.



Sabesan is in jail after his arrest in October 2021 following the seizure of Rs 3,000 crore worth of heroin, five AK 47 assault rifles, and 1,000 pellets.

Sources in the NIA told IANS that Pitchai was a close associate of Sabesan and was involved in smuggling ganja to Sri Lanka and bringing in heroin from that country.

He, according to sources, is a key bridge between drug lords of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and their Indian counterparts.

Police said that he was arrested by the sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai, and as NIA has also charged him in the Rs 3,000 crore drug haul, he was being questioned.

Sources in the agency told IANS that Pitchai is a key operative, providing logistics support to the drug cartels operating between Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.

The central agencies and the Indian Coast Guard have been probing drug networks following the seizure of 300 kg of ganja from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu heading for Sri Lanka.

