Rakul Preet Launches Skin, Makeup Studio in Hyderabad

Tollywood makeup artist Kadali Chakravarthy, popularly known as Chakri, has launched Second Skin Makeup Studio & Academy in Hyderabad. The facility was formally inaugurated at Panjagutta by actor Rakul Preet Singh during a simple opening ceremony.

Chakravarthy is a familiar name in the film industry, having worked with several leading actresses across Telugu and Hindi cinema. After years of experience on film sets, he has taken a step towards mentoring the next generation of professionals by starting his own studio-cum-academy, aimed at offering industry-oriented training along with professional makeup services.

Speaking at the event, Rakul Preet Singh expressed her happiness at being part of the launch and recalled her long association with Chakravarthy. She said he had been associated with her work from her early films and played an important role in her professional journey. Wishing him success, the actor hoped that the academy would grow and expand to more locations in the future.

Interacting with the media, Rakul also shared that she misses working in Telugu cinema and the strong bond she has with Telugu audiences. She noted that she is currently listening to scripts and waiting for a compelling Telugu project. The actor said she would love to return to Hyderabad for shooting and expressed her admiration for large-scale Telugu films like Baahubali. She also congratulated director Boyapati Srinu and actor Balakrishna on the success of Akhanda Taandavam.

Thanking those who attended the launch, Chakravarthy expressed special gratitude to Rakul Preet Singh for her constant encouragement over the years. He described her as grounded and supportive, stating that her presence at the inauguration made the occasion memorable for him.

The newly opened facility, located in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, is designed to offer structured training for aspiring makeup artists while catering to professional assignments across film, fashion, and events.