Catherine Tresa Spotted at New Store Launch in Hyderabad

South Indian actress Catherine Tresa attended the launch as the chief guest for Kolors Health Care 2.0 and formally inaugurated the new center at Himayatnagar by cutting the ribbon.

Following the inauguration, Catherine Tresa toured the facility, which is equipped with advanced technology and modern infrastructure. She appreciated the range of services offered and highlighted the growing importance of health and wellness in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

“People are increasingly focusing on lifestyle, fitness, and overall well-being. Centers like this play an important role in helping individuals maintain both health and beauty. It is encouraging to see Kolors Healthcare offering advanced treatments with modern technology,” she said, emphasizing the importance of choosing appropriate treatments for a healthy lifestyle.

Kolors Healthcare Executive Director Venkata Shivaji Kuna said the organization has steadily grown since its inception in 2004 and has built a strong customer base across the country. He noted that the company currently operates 52 branches and continues to expand with upgraded services under the Kolors Healthcare 2.0 model.

“As part of our expansion, we are pleased to launch the Himayatnagar branch to cater to the needs of city residents. With over two decades of experience, we remain committed to delivering quality services. The new center is equipped with advanced, US-FDA-approved technology to offer international-standard treatments for obesity, hair, and skin-related concerns,” he said.

The inauguration event was organized by 5M Media and managed by Jaideep. Fans, guests, and well-wishers attended the ceremony and extended their support and congratulations on the launch of the new branch.