Kakinada: 23 Killed in Massive Fireworks Unit Explosion at Vetlapalem

A major tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh on Saturday after a massive explosion ripped through a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, claiming several lives and leaving many injured.

Massive Explosion in Vetlapalem

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing centre in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal in Kakinada district. The blast took place while workers were reportedly preparing firecrackers, triggering a sudden and powerful explosion.

Flames shot up into the air, and thick smoke engulfed the surrounding area. In the devastating incident, 23 workers were reportedly charred to death after being trapped in the raging fire. Several others sustained injuries, and officials fear that the death toll could rise.

Locals said the intensity of the explosion was so severe that some bodies were flung into nearby agricultural fields. Around 70 workers were said to be present at the unit at the time of the blast. The impact also damaged houses in the vicinity.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched relief operations. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the site, with family members of the victims breaking down in grief.

Bodies to Be Handed Over After DNA Tests

Authorities stated that the bodies would be handed over to families only after DNA tests are completed, given the extent of damage caused by the fire. Officials confirmed that identification will be done based on DNA reports.

As per preliminary information, the deceased include:

Adabala Srinu, Kadipalli Krupamma, Dhanaraju, Sadhanala Satyavati, Valluri Ravi, Ramu, Gampala Manga, Godata Mahesh, Mandapalli Chinni, Nimmada Karuna, Gotta Mahesh and Ramana, among others.

History of Fireworks Accidents in the Region

Vetlapalem and its surrounding villages are known for fireworks manufacturing. However, the region has witnessed several such accidents in the past.

Juvvipadu

Draksharamam

Velangi

Rayavaram

Bikkavolu

Mandapeta

Fireworks manufacturing units are also located in areas such as Juvvipadu, Draksharamam, Velangi, Rayavaram, Bikkavolu and Mandapeta. There are reportedly over 50 licensed manufacturing units across the district. Form 20 licences are issued for manufacturing fireworks, while Form 24 licences are granted for sale.

In a major accident on October 22, 2014, at Vakathippa village, 18 people lost their lives in a similar explosion, exposing serious safety lapses.

Konaseema district

In another incident in Vilasa village of Ainavilli mandal in Konaseema district, a fireworks explosion in a grocery shop claimed the lives of a couple, Kancherla Srinivasa Rao and Seetamahalakshmi.

Last year, a powerful blast at Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works in Rayavaram resulted in the deaths of four women and two men on the spot.

Authorities are continuing rescue operations and have launched an investigation into the latest explosion.