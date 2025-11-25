Black Friday 2025: History, Massive Sales Forecast, and the Truth Behind Discounts

Shoppers often wait eagerly for the next big sale, hoping to grab their favourite products at the lowest prices. In India, festive seasons like Sankranti, Dussehra, and Diwali typically bring attractive offers. But on a global scale, millions look forward to one major shopping event — Black Friday. This year, Black Friday falls on November 28. But how did this trend begin? And do the discounts really live up to the hype? Here’s a detailed look.

What Is Black Friday and How Did It Start?

Black Friday is observed every year on the last Friday of November, a day after Thanksgiving in the United States. Though it is now known for massive shopping deals, the origin of the term has several interesting interpretations:

Not Linked to Shopping at First

During the 1969 financial crisis, gold prices crashed sharply on a Friday. The day was described as “Black Friday,” referring to market turmoil.

Workers Returning Late

In the early 20th century, many American workers reportedly returned late to duty after an extended holiday weekend. That Friday was also referred to as Black Friday.

Philadelphia’s Traffic Chaos

One of the most widely accepted explanations comes from Philadelphia, where heavy traffic jams caused by Friday shoppers prompted police to label it Black Friday. Over the years, the term gradually became associated with shopping and steep discounts.

As online shopping grew and social media amplified trends, Black Friday transformed into a global retail festival spanning both offline and online markets.

Black Friday Sale 2025: Massive Global Business Expected

Black Friday sales have seen explosive growth in recent years.

In 2023, global consumers spent over ₹75,000 crore.

In 2024, spending crossed ₹1 lakh crore.

For 2025, worldwide Black Friday business is projected to touch ₹1.5 lakh crore, driven by e-commerce giants and multinational brands.

Do Black Friday Offers Really Deliver?

While Black Friday promotions attract millions, not all deals are as genuine as they appear.

A 2022 study by the Better Consumer Group found that only 1 in 7 Black Friday offers was actually a true discount. Many shoppers even reported finding better deals during Christmas sales.

In several countries, retailers reportedly inflate prices in advance and later announce artificial discounts — a practice critics call “Black Fraud.” Because of this, consumers are advised to compare prices carefully before purchasing.

Black Friday also sees a rise in online scams, including fake websites and fraudulent ads. Without caution, shoppers can easily fall victim to these traps.

Black Friday continues to be one of the biggest global shopping events, but not every offer is a real bargain. Shoppers should stay alert, compare prices, and verify deals before making a purchase.