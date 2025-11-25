Stranger Things 5 Part 1 OTT: Release Date, Time and What to Expect

Fans of the hit series Stranger Things are gearing up for the next chapter. The show’s fifth and final season is scheduled to drop in India on November 27 at 6:30 AM IST on Netflix, a day after its global debut. This marks the first part of the season, with more episodes and the grand finale expected later.

In India, Part 1 will include Episodes 1 through 4 with titles such as “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of ...,” “The Turnbow Trap,” and “Sorcerer.” The concluding episodes are slated for release later, potentially around late December, with the final episode “‘The Rightside Up” set for a theatrical release on December 31. The schedule confirms a split-launch strategy, building suspense throughout the season.

What’s ahead for Hawkins and the gang? With the shadowy villain Vecna still at large, the official synopsis hints at the characters coming together one last time. Eleven is expected to go into hiding as the government hunts her down, Hawkins moves into military quarantine mode, and the group must unite for a final confrontation. Early promos show growing danger, supernatural threats and high emotional stakes.

Whether you’re watching for horror-thrills, 80s nostalgia or the struggle between good and evil, Stranger Things 5 is positioned to deliver a dramatic exit. Set your alarms for 6:30 AM on November 27 and get ready for Hawkins’ final ride.