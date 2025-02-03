K'taka BJP slams govt over minor's gang rape; says people living in fear

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) The BJP on Monday slammed the Karnataka government over the gang rape of an 8-year-old girl in Mandya district of the state.

“The people of the state are compelled to live under constant fear of becoming victims of serious crimes such as rape, atrocities on women and daylight robberies,” the BJP stated.

Speaking in Bengaluru, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday, “The incident of gang rape of a minor girl in Mandya is most heinous and an inhuman act of criminals with a perverted mindset. The incident has made civilised society hang its head in shame.”

“The law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and anti-social elements are taking advantage of the situation and committing rapes on minors, atrocities on women and daylight robberies without an iota of fear,” Vijayendra charged.

“The Chief Minister and ministers in the Congress-led government are busy in power politics as the power sharing period is coming to an end in the state,” Vijayendra stressed.

He claimed that the officers were taking advantage of the uncertain situation in the state and were not made accountable for their lapses.

“The incident of the gang rape of a minor girl from Mandya has been included in the long list of heinous crimes that the state has witnessed. If the Congress-led government fails to initiate strict action, the people will come to a conclusion that the state is in collusion with the anti-social forces,” he stated.

The incident that came to light in Mandya police station limits on Sunday has raised concerns as it had taken place in the premises of a government school.

According to police, the incident had taken place on January 31 after the three accused had lured the girl with a cake.

They gang raped her by threatening her with a knife and the victim has been admitted to hospital.

The incident came to light when the girl not able to tolerate the pain following severe bleeding shared the horror with her maternal aunt. The police are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.